Church workers need higher knowledge to function well – Babcock VC

…As Babcock, CARSON graduate 17 Ministers

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo has urged the newly graduated students of the Babcock Centre for Excellence Development, BCED to acquire more knowledge in order to do well in the ministry.

Tayo spoke at the graduation ceremony of Babcock Centre for Executive Development ,BCED that saw17 of the 27 become the pioneer students in Church Administration, a programme done in collaboration between Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON) and Babcock University.

His words: “As I congratulate CASON for finding our institution a worthy partner, I enjoined you as church workers not to rest on your oars but aim to get to the zenith of knowledge. Acquiring more knowledge will make you do well in the ministry. “Babcock VC advised.

Also speaking, CASON President, Pastor Seyi Oladimeji said he was glad that what was once a dream had produced its first fruits. He urged the graduates to go back to their local churches and “run them well to run them well and not run them down.”

“Shine the light in your corner; represent heavens well in your churches, represent the brand very well and God will give you the grace to do it well,” he charged them.

Senior Vice President, Academics, Professor Philemon Amanze urged them to not shy away from the counsel of Apostle Paul as espoused in 2 Timothy 3: 16 to preach the word in season and out of season.

Director, BCED, Professor Johnson Egwakhe congratulated the graduates for sticking till the end, while others dropped out in the course of the programme.

Professor Egwakhe said the graduation ceremony would not only drive more students for the programme but also create awareness and brand visibility for Church Administration.

Speaking on behalf of other graduates, Pastor Kayode Olorunishola expressed appreciation for being the first set of students in the programme, and for the impartation of sound knowledge.

