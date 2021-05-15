Breaking: JAMB extends UTME, DE registration by 2 weeks

…Also extends Mock, UTME main exam

…As 1,134,424 candidates register

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the Direct Entry, DE registration by two weeks.

The board also extended the UTME examination as well as the mock to further dates.

JAMB’S Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced the extension at a press conference, Saturday, in Abuja