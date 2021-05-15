Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: JAMB extends UTME, DE registration by 2 weeks

On 8:25 amIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
Possibility of shifting 2021 UTME date is very high — Prof Oloyede
JAMB

…Also extends Mock, UTME main exam

…As 1,134,424 candidates register 

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the Direct Entry, DE registration by two weeks.
The board also extended the UTME examination as well as the mock to further dates.
JAMB’S Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced the extension at a press conference, Saturday, in Abuja

REaD ALSO A’Ibom varsity receives N327m monthly allocation — Governor

The decision, according to Oloyede, was the outcome of a two-day stakeholders’ meeting the board had in Abuja.
He said stakeholders recommended that a two-week extension be granted to candidates who have not been able to register as a result of some challenges associated with the National Identification Number, NIN, and others.
He said a total of 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered as at the time the press conference was held.
Details coming…

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!