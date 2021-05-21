Breaking: Bandits abduct  2 Catholic priests in Katsina, one dead

Kindly Share This Story:

…One still missing

By Victor Arjiromanus

Bandits attacked St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina State, yesterday, and abducted two priests

. The corpse of one of the priests was found behind the Church premises this morning while one is still missing.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Communications Director, Diocese of Sokoto, Fr Chris Omotosho.

According to the statement, “last night (20/05/2021) one of our parishes – St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina state – was attacked by unknown gunmen. 2 priests were kidnapped – *Frs Joe Keke & Alphonsus Bello*. Fr Joe Keke the former parish priest, now in residence is in his late 70s. Fr Alphonsus Bello (parish priest) is in his 30s. This morning the body of Fr Alphonsus was found (lifeless) in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi. The whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke is still unknown. No contact has been made thus far.”

