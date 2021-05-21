Bandits kill 4, rustle cattle in Kaduna communities

Kindly Share This Story:

– As Police repel the attack, quell unrest in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits invaded Zangon Aya town in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state killing two peasants.

The bandits also killed one in Giwa and another person in Jema’a local government of Southern Kaduna.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement that two residents, Falalu Dari and Sabiu Idris, were killed by the bandits.

The bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to one Delu Bafilata, a herder. Delu sustained gunshot injuries to the chest and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

In another reported incident, the bandits invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa local government area, and shot one, Inusa Ibrahim, dead.

Three other residents sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. They are:

– Mustapha Ya’u

– Bilyaminu Saidu

– Bilyaminu Abubakar

In the Godogodo village of Jema’a local government area, armed bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled by the personnel. However, one Ayuba Madugu was killed by the gunmen.

The incident threatened to bring about an escalation of ethno-religious tensions in the area. Security operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension and brought the situation under control. Calm has returned to the area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports and commiserated with the families of the deceased while praying for the repose of their souls. He wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

The Governor further commended security agencies and community leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town, which resulted in erecting barricades on the Gidanwaya-Godogodo-Jagindi road, causing motorists to retreat in panic.

The Governor appealed to the residents of Godogodo to work together and not perceive criminality from an ethnoreligious standpoint. He urged them instead to cooperate with security agencies and other stakeholders to tackle criminals.

