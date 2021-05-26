APC tasks security agencies to curb attacks on INEC facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged security services to prevent and deal decisively with criminals attacking Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities and other democratic institutions in parts of the country.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the APC National Secretary, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), gave the charge in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to the development.

He described as reckless a statement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where it accused the APC of being responsible for the attacks on INEC offices.

He stressed that no matter the situation, the APC would continue to do everything necessary to ensure the country’s progress and defence of its democracy.

He alleged that some political parties were behind the attacks on some public and democratic institutions in the country in order to destabilise the government.

Akpanudoedehe added that using lies and sponsored media attacks on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government would not discourage it.

“Until now, the APC had deliberately refrained from commenting on the obviously sponsored attacks on INEC facilities in order not to pre-empt the efforts of our security services to unravel the sponsors.

“The truth is now in the open and our security services should act fast and decisively against these enemies of democracy and haters of a legitimately elected government.

“The APC cannot be at home and burn its house. A winner cannot destroy the process that brought it to success.

“From the 2015 to 2019 elections, Nigerians spoke clearly through their votes for the APC by mandating us to rescue the country from the PDPs 16-year misadventure,” Akpanudoedehe

said.

He advised the PDP to address itself to the reality that it stands rejected by the electorate, adding that its undemocratic plan was ill-fated and would fail woefully.

He noted that in other respected democratic climes, criminalities and governance were differentiated.

“There is no attempt to politicise, sponsor and weaponise insecurity as the PDP is relentlessly doing,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to completely reject and resist the PDP antics and actions, saying that the party does not mean well for the country.

