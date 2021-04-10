We’re working to restore power on campus — LASU management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos, has said it is working tirelessly to solve the issue of inadequate power supply to the main campus, urging the university community to bear with it.

The management, in a statement on Saturday by the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said the challenge of power supply arose as a result of the high increase in tariff which was responsible for the excessively high electricity bill that the university was served within recent months.

“The university’s incapability to sustain such high bill, in addition to the huge sums that regularly go into fuelling of generators, compelled the decision to remove the campus from the power supply, pending when a solution is found. This was after several consultations and meetings with officials of EKDC failed to bear any fruits.

“While management continues to call for understanding and support, we are obliged to intimate the university community on steps that have been taken so far in resolving the issue, which, it must be stated, is not peculiar to LASU.

“The management has held several meetings with the EKDC officials at the highest level, to review the huge bill in order that the university might continue to enjoy power supply. Discussion is still ongoing on the matter.

“To mitigate the high cost, the university had to ration power supply to faculties and offices in the interim, the number of hours of supply of power has been increased.

“The understanding and inputs of stakeholders in the university have been sought severally through meetings and official releases in the bulletins

“Efforts made so far are yielding fruits and the university management assures that in the next few days, the issue will be resolved and power supply fully restored,” the statement read.

