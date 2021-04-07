Tsola Emiko as Olu-designate is the voice of Itsekiri nation — Iyatsere

Kindly Share This Story:

…Male children of Erejuwa II set conditions for emergence of Olu

…Say Ayiri remains Ologbotsere

…Whatever they did at Ode Itsekiri is illegal— Ayiri

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, has said the Itsekiri nation met all the requirements before Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was unveiled as the Olu-designate in Ode Itsekiri on Monday.

Speaking over the allegation by Chief Ayiri Emami that only the Ologbotsere can perform such traditional duty, Amatserunleghe, who is also the acting Chairman, Warri Council of Chiefs and Olu Advisory Council, noted that all traditional rites were duly observed, stressing that what happened in Ode Itsekiri was the voice of Itsekiri nation.

“What has happened is the voice of Itsekiri nation. Sons and daughters of Itsekiri nation have unveiled Prince Tsola as the Olu-designate. You saw the crowd on Sunday. The people have accepted him and the oracle did. Iyatsere is the most senior chief and the Prime Minister. And today, the Itsekiris have mandated the Iyatsere to perform his role,” he said

Asked if he got a court order stopping the ceremony at Ode Itsekiri, he said he did not receive any.

A Professor of Philosophy, Lucky Akaruese, who also spoke to Vanguard, said most people citing the edict had not read it. He said the edict was clear on some processes towards the emergence of an Olu and finally ends with Ife (oracle) divination. He said no court can entertain issues of Ife.

He said: “They have not read the edict. Edit is a product of positive law. It created the process for the coming of an Olu. It talks about roles by some persons and then finally it talks about Ife (oracle) divination.

“Whoever goes to court will disgrace him or herself because a judge will not listen to Ife. Everything about positive law is rational and people can understand it. When you put Ife, there you have killed everything about the law.”

Whatever they did at Ode Itsekiri is illegal —Ayiri

Chief Ayiri in a telephone chat with Vanguard said all they did at Ode Itsekiri was illegal, stressing that only the Ologbotsere was empowered by tradition to announce the passage of an Olu.

“Whatever they did there is illegal. The only person that can announce the death of Olu is the Ologbotsere. It is only when the Ologbotsere is not around that any other person can do it. So, whatever they did is illegal,” he said.

When reminded that he had been suspended, he said: “They don’t have the right to suspend me. It is only Olu that can suspend me. According to the law, somebody they brought to work with me cannot suspend me. He will be Regent when Olu’s death is announced. They should go and bring the edict that empowers them to do what they did.

“If Olu passes on, we will let you know when it happens. This thing is a tradition. The Olu-designate they presented is not an Olu-designate.”

Male children of Erejuwa II set conditions for emergence of Olu

Meanwhile, children of Erejuwa II have dismissed as null and void the suspension of Chief Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.

In a statement in Warri, Bernard Emiko, Toba Emiko, and four others, said only an Olu of Warri can confer chieftaincy title, adding that Ginuwa, the first ruling house, lacked the powers to suspend an Ologbotsere of the kingdom.

They said at the end of a meeting, the following were agreed upon: “The male children of Erejuwa II agreed that the process of Ife Eyin should be arranged with two representatives each from Ojoye-Isan, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, and Itsekiri National Youth Council, to witness the Ife process as observers.

“Also, that two Olumales or Okparan Umales from Orugbo to come and place a curse on the oraclist to check any foul play, and that the process of Ife divination will start with the sons of Ikenwoli and then proceed to the brothers, if the sons fail, then it will proceed to the nephews.

“We also agreed that all observers will nominate two Ife priests each, while all the candidates will also nominate two Ife priests of their choice.”

