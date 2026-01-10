Itsekiri marginalization: I will no longer keep quiet, Olu of Warri tells oil companies

By Akpokona Omafuaire

JAKPA – THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III has said that he can no longer keep quiet while his kingdom suffers continued marginalization and suppression by oil companies who have exploited it’s resources for over 60 years.

The Olu of Warri spoke yesterday at Jakpa Community of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State during a schedule visit.

The monarch lamented that Itsekiri nation despite being one of the geese that lays the golden eggs for Nigeria, but yet remains poor, frustrated and neglected.

According to him, “The records confirm what the nation already knows, that this tribe called the Itsekiri in the Western corner of the Niger Delta, is one of the geese that lays the golden eggs for Nigeria, and yet paradoxically, our people remain poor, frustrated and neglected. But this did not happen by accident.

“It is the result of previous, indifferent and inconsistent regulatory attitudes, It is the result of previous, indifferent and inconsistent regulatory attitudes, divide and rule tactics by all companies.

“A culture that tolerates oppression and more importantly, internal compromise and betrayal by a few among our own ishakiri, people who are driven by greed, selfishness and wickedness.

“Today, for the sake of my people, I refuse to remain silent. I refuse to hide behind diplomacy. And I say it plainly, My people are discouraged, My people are poor, My people are tired.

“However, my people will no longer accept being treated as though they do not matter if not matter. But before speaking to companies and to outsiders, I must first speak to my own people.

“No external actor can truly undermine us unless someone on the inside opens the door to give them opportunity. Intervention agencies, international or Nigerian, they take advantage of us only when they see that those who pose as leaders among us are willing to trade our collective destiny for they only worship one God, and that God is none other than their stomach.

“And because they worship this false god, the land suffers because these people wear greed as the mask of leadership, common people are exposed and exploited.

“These so called leaders are the ones who have been playing the role of middlemen and benefiting, while instigating us against companies and against government.

“But we know that the government has taken an oath to protect and care for the people, and we appreciate the efforts, starting with our amiable governor, His Excellency, Elder, Sheriff, Oborevwori and I want to thank and appreciate His Excellency for the road work currently going on in Dibi and, of course, the trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri Road.

“And your Excellency, we encourage you to continue to do more of such infrastructural development in our riverine communities. We also thank the President of this nation for always giving us a listening ear and considerate attention.

“But we have had enough of the these usurpers. We have had enough of these charlatans, enough of these opportunities who deal and trade in the name of our people, and they try to keep us silent and inactive by applying blackmail and fear.

“Today, we not only resist those chains, we break those chains. This tolerance for them has failed us, and now is the time for us to replace it with transparency, with unity and accountability.

“Otherwise we will remain victims of a system that we secretly enable to every ishekiri collaborator who continues to play selfish who continues to place selfish interest above the future of our children, our communities and our Jona.

“If you refuse to change, If you insist on selling the people for personal, curse be upon you and you will be food for the earth and bear the consequences of your actions.” He added.