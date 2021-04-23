Suspected armed robber, fake Policeman arrested in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Police operatives attached to Itire Division of Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Samuel Ayooluwa, male, 24, of no fixed address, at No 54, Olatilewa Street by Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State.

The arrests took place at about 6.40 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The Police operatives on their routine patrol around the area had responded to a distress call from one of the shop owners at the above address that three armed men on a motorcycle attacked the customers in the shop and dispossessed them of their belongings.

The Police, who raced to the scene, gave the suspected armed men a hot chase and eventually arrested one of them identified as Samuel, while two others escaped.

Items recovered from him include two locally-made pistols three live cartridges, three expended cartridges and two mobile phones.

In another development, the Police operatives attached to Orile Division of the Command on Friday, at 9 am, accosted and arrested one Udu Augustine, male, 39, of No 15, Ishola Street, Magogo, Yaba-Lagos, at Orile Bus Stop.

The Police operatives stopped his motorcycle at Orile Bus Stop, Lagos and the suspect introduced himself as a Police officer to them.

However, the operatives suspected him and put some questions to him which he could not provide any satisfactory answers, hence, he was arrested in the possession of a Police warrant card.

After the arrest, he was taken to his house, at the above address, where one Police camouflage T-shirt, one face cap and some police accoutrement were recovered from him.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for a thorough investigation and possible apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

The Police boss however directed all the Divisional Police Officers across the state to be on the lookout for and arrest impersonators who are on the prowl and their activities dent the image of the Nigeria Police Force.

Vanguard News Nigeria

