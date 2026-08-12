Osun Police summon APC senator, Fadahunsi over ‘kill Accord’ comment

OSOGBO — The Osun State Police Command has summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, over his alleged comment directing supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to “kill” members of the rival Accord Party during the state governorship election.

The summons followed the circulation of a video on social media in which the senator, while speaking in Yoruba during an APC campaign in Ilesa on Tuesday, allegedly made the controversial remarks.

In a letter dated August 11, 2026, and signed by the Commissioner of Police, Elections, Osun State, Samuel Etaifo Erale, the command invited Fadahunsi to clarify the circumstances surrounding the statements.

According to TheCable, the senator was directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Osogbo, at 11am on Wednesday, August 12.

The letter said the invitation was based on information available to the police alleging that Fadahunsi made statements considered “threatening, inciting and intimidating” during the campaign.

It added that the alleged statement had been circulated on various electronic and social media platforms.

Senator clarifies comment

Fadahunsi, in the video, was heard speaking in Yoruba and allegedly telling APC supporters to kill members of the Accord Party if they encountered them during the electoral process.

Following the backlash generated by the video, however, the senator’s team said his comment was misinterpreted.

In a statement titled, “Kill Osun Accord with Votes, Not Violence,” the team said the senator was calling on APC supporters to defeat the Accord Party through the ballot box.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Senator’s statement was purely political and metaphorical,” the statement said.

It described the senator’s remark as a call for supporters to “overwhelmingly reject the Accord Party at the ballot box through lawful, peaceful and democratic means” during the August 15 governorship election.

The controversy comes amid heightened political activities ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, in which incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke is seeking re-election on the platform of the Accord Party.

Adeleke has repeatedly accused the APC of using thugs to attack his supporters, allegations the party has disputed.