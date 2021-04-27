Superstar YB is set to go global

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Nigerian music industry is widely believed to be a very unpredictable place and not all dreams of making it in the music industry ecosystem work out, but all what Abimbola Popoola also known as Superstar YB has wanted in his life is to be a global artiste, a dream he has nurtured from his early growing days.

Years after, Superstar YB fueled by the same passion is pushing his music beyond territorial boundaries armed with his thrilling afrobeats sound. In a generation where music isn’t ascribed to only the regular, rudimentary Afrobeats sound, listeners are becoming more receptive to diverse sublets of the genre. More genre definitions are springing up. The music has become more intentional, becoming more personalized with artistes infusing their everyday life experiences into their music.

This is evident is Superstar YB’s Bottles, a song that embodies the very lifestyle of a young socialite. Soundtracked by its electrifying percussion arrangement and Superstar YB’s eclectic vocals, the song has become a favorite for social media influencers across the globe with many of them dancing to the song.

Motivated by the global acceptance, he released the amapiano version which interestingly has gathered so much airplays and streams compared to the original version.

In an Instagram post a few days ago, superstar YB announced that he will be releasing a new single in the coming weeks, as well as confirming that he is working on an EP Tilted I AM “Superstar YB”.

https://superstaryb.fanlink.to/bta

