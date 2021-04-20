Owerri jailbreak: Tension over arrests in Imo communities

Kindly Share This Story:

…They were arrested at midnight – Source

…It’s illegal – MASSOB

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Fear is palpable in some communities in Imo state, over the alleged arrest of persons suspected to be members of Pro -Biafra groups.

Vanguard’s investigation yesterday in Owerri revealed that the arrest is said to be in connection with the various attacks on police stations and Owerri correctional centre in Imo.

A source who is a member of a pro-Biafra group disclosed to Vanguard that such arrest also happened in some local government areas in the state, places as Ohaji/Egbema and Orsu local government areas. Also in Izombe and Agwa both in the Oguta local government area of the state.

A source who spoke to Vanguard from Ugbele in Izombe, Oguta local government area of Imo state, that one Charles Nwuzi and wife was taken away by security operatives.

He said: “Since last week, this thing started, as I am talking to you, Mr Charles Nwuzi and his wife was taken away by some people with a gun. I don’t know if they are police or Army Officers. They were taken away around 3 o’clock in the night five days ago.

“I suspect it is because of these attacks happening in Imo, the attack on the police stations and the prison. I know Nwuzi is a member of one of the Biafra groups. As I am talking to you everybody is running away because of fear.”

Vanguard also spoke with the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Uche Madu, who confirmed the arrest but said that those arrested were not members of MASSOB.

He said: “I have called my people they are not members of MASSOB, they may be members of other Pro-Biafra groups. However, we condemn it. It is illegal to arrest somebody by that time of the night. It is an act of terrorism and unconstitutional. We hereby call for their immediate release.”

When Vanguard called the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orland Ikeokwo, he did not take his calls neither did he respond to the text messages sent to his cell phone.

