Olawepo Hashim, Abba Ibrahim harp on Northern Unity

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say uniting Nigeria starts with re-uniting Northern Nigeria

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo Hashim has declared that uniting Nigeria starts with re-uniting Northern Nigeria,a region with over 200 ethnic groups and diverse cultures.

The global businessman and politician who has overtime, intensified his advocacy for one united Nigeria, said now is the time the nation needed the much desired unity amongst patriots, contrary to calls by elements of disunity for the country to divide.

Olawepo-Hashim spoke after a meeting with former Governor of Yobe State and successor- leader of “politics without bitterness”, His Excellency, Alhaji Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Journalists were told that both leaders at the meeting, discussed Nigeria’s unity and political development.

READ ALSO:

They also reminisce about the ideas and times of the originator of “politics without bitterness”, the leader of Great Nigeria Peoples Party, GNPP, during the Second Republic, late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim.

Olawepo-Hashim believed that a stronger and united Northern Nigeria, with its people and huge landmass, would not only enhance the growth of the region but would further unite other component parts of the country for overall national development.

Kindly Share This Story: