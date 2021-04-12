Nigeria set to boost trade relations with Spain – Seriki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, Chief Ademola Seriki has promised to boost the country’s trade relations with Spain.

Seriki was until his appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He also said that a team would be set up to monitor the implementation of trade treaties between both countries, adding that one of the challenges that Nigeria has in international bilateral relations is the area of implementation.

Seriki said, “We have to seat down, work with the Spanish government, Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Trade in particular.

“The problem in Nigeria is that we don’t have people who will be in charge of implementation and we will have desk officers that would be assigned specific responsibilities to ensure the realisation of trade agreements without procrastination.”

Seriki said since January last year that he was appointed Board Chairman of CAC, the commission has been able to implement reforms that had made it easier for people to register their companies from the comfort of their home.

