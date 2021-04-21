NESG offers solution for economic recovery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG has advised the federal government to retool its economic policy to overcome present economic challenges.

It said heeding the advice is imperative to enable the country to capitalize on the opportunities inherent in the changing dynamics of the local, regional and global economy so that Nigerian is left behind.

The NESG noted that the pandemic has accelerated the need to urgently retool economic policies to capitalize on the opportunities inherent in the changing dynamics of the local, regional and global economic landscape

so that no Nigerian is left behind and the world does not leave Nigeria behind.

The group said the suggestions were fall out of NESG’s 26th Summit recommendations presented to the federal government on Tuesday by NESG Chairman Mr Asue Ighodalo to Minister of finance, budget and national planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Nigeria business space is over-regulated and must be opened up for economic prosperity.

To move the economy out of the current state of despair, it suggested that all governments must lead the way towards its recovery and resilience.

According to the NESG, the feat is achievable if the government would remove bottlenecks and expand economic opportunity for all Nigerians through sound policies, strong institutions, and responsible public investments (especially pro-poor investments).

In addition to the above steps, it urged governments at all levels to unlock more private sector participation by removing sectoral rigidities that inhibit the potential of businesses to drive economic growth.

The 26th edition of NESG held in September last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other areas listed by NESG for urgent action, include its challenge to the civil society group to mobilize Nigerian to take civic responsibility and hold leaders accountable.’

It took note of unprecedented turmoil unleashed by the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests by Nigerian youth, which it said was paramount in the minds of Nigerians as the NES #26 was convened.

” The summit discussions were dimensioned around five sub-themes: mapping the future; new Tmtrends, new opportunities, new horizons; embracing technology and innovation; building resilience; and charting the path to recovery”, NESG Chairman said

He tasked the government with pursuing policies that will lead to macroeconomic stability, economic growth that will outpace population growth, creates jobs, stabilizes inflation and reduces poverty.

It advised the government to unify forex rates into the single and market-driven window.

Other areas of economic interest NESG wanted the federal government to give attention to are: ” Improve coordination of fiscal, monetary and structural policies, aggressively attract FDI, deregulation of oil and gas sector by passing Petroleum Industry Bill PIB; tighten fiscal coordination and intensify public investments in social sectors amongst others.

While receiving the report, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed promised to deliver the Group recommendations to the federal government.

” We have noted your detailed recommendations. We will transmit your recommendations to Mr President who will, in turn, present them to the Federal Executive Council. Appropriate agencies of the government would be tasked with the implementation of your recommendations” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

