Reject extremism hate – FCT minister charges clerics

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure,

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has called on religious leaders across the country to leverage their positions of authority to promote peaceful coexistence, discourage hate speech and reject violence, intolerance, and extremism.

Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Austin Elemue, said in a statement that Mahmoud made the call on Thursday in Abuja while delivering a goodwill message at an Interfaith Prayer for Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, organized by the Women Initiative for Family Economy (WIFE) at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center.

She urged churches, mosques, and other places of worship to remain sacred sanctuaries dedicated to moral instruction, compassion, national unity, and peace.

Describing the interfaith gathering as a demonstration of shared faith and collective commitment to national stability and prosperity, the Minister emphasized that prayer has consistently occupied a special place in Nigeria’s national life, particularly during periods of uncertainty and transition.

Mahmoud stressed that the country’s rich cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity should serve as a source of national strength rather than division, noting that the nation remains greater than its internal differences.

“Nigeria is greater than its religious, ethnic, and cultural differences,” she stated, urging the clergy and community leaders to teach the younger generation that the country belongs equally to all citizens.

The Minister commended the convener for creating a platform that fosters interfaith understanding, describing such engagements as vital tools for reinforcing national cohesion.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA to translating the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda into infrastructure development and improved living standards for residents, Mahmoud appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting President Tinubu’s administration as it executes socio-economic reforms.

She called for sustained prayers for peace across all communities, divine wisdom for political leaders, protection for security personnel, economic opportunities for the youth, empowerment for women, and welfare support for vulnerable citizens.

Earlier in her welcome address, the National President of WIFE and convener of the prayer session, Ambassador Aisha Abdulkadir Yau, highlighted the critical role of religious leaders in sustaining national stability.

Yau observed that the peaceful coexistence enjoyed between Christians and Muslims across many parts of the country stems largely from constructive sermons delivered in churches and mosques.

She urged the clergy to intensify prayers for the President and his cabinet to ensure the smooth implementation of government policies aimed at national development.