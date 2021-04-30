JUSUN strike: Lagos judiciary workers announce partial resumption

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Judicial workers in Lagos have announced a partial suspension of the strike embarked on by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN to demand financial autonomy for the judiciary.

Their resumption followed a directive by the Administrative Department of the Lagos State Judiciary.

A directive by the Director, Admin, and HR, Sanusi Kamal announcing the resumption to all staff read: “In view of the communique issued by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Lagos State Branch on April 27, 2021, I have the directive to inform all members of staff to resume at their various duty post on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

ALSO READ: Nigerians react as Mbaka says Uzodinma yet to show appreciation after election victory

“It should be noted that officers are expected to be in office only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays of every week until further directive from JUSUN”.

Vanguard findings revealed that although all departments of the state judiciary have opened, the courts are yet to commence sitting.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: