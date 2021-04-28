Hyundai Sweeps iF Design Award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Willie Samson

HYUNDAI Motor Company triumphed at the world-renowned International Forum (iF) Design Award 2021 this week with 14 awards for design excellence, including iF’s top Gold award for the ‘E-pit ultra-fast charger’ for electric vehicle, EV.

Hyundai Motors has now been honoured at seven consecutive iF Design Award events, including three coveted Gold awards, which go to only 75 of the best designs among nearly 10,000 annual entries.

Hyundai triumphs across various disciplines such as product, communication, user interface, architecture, and professional concept. In particular, the company is recognized for its brand communication design with six awards in the communication category for the first time.

READ ALSO:

“This award is considered to be the part in which Hyundai has been fully recognized by global experts in the field of brand communication beyond product design,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor.

“In the future, we will strengthen our activities to build an innovative brand image through creative and sustainable customer experiences.”

The iF Design Award is among the largest and most important design competitions in the world, founded in 1954 by iF International Forum Design GmbH in Hanover, one of the world’s leading independent design institutions.

This year, the competition, for which more than 9,500 entries were submitted by participants from 52 countries, featured several innovations.

These include a digital preliminary round (‘Online Preselection’), in which half of the submissions are selected for the final round (‘Final Jury’), a transparent evaluation of all categories, including new disciplines ‘user experience’ (UX) and ‘user interface’ (UI).

The other categories are Product, Communication, Packaging and Service Design, Architecture, Interior Design and Professional Concepts. This year, the iF jury comprised 98 independent international design experts. All award-winning products are published in the ‘iF World Design Guide’ (ifworlddesignguide.com) and in the iF Design App.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: