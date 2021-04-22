Heritage Bank promotes creative industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Heritage Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to the growth and development of the creative and entertainment sector by supporting the “Rita Dominic Acting Challenge.”

Heritage Bank in collaboration with a foremost Nigerian Actress and Co-Founder of the Audrey Silva Company, Rita Dominic, launched an acting challenge for aspiring actors to recreate a scene in a new film “La Femme Anjola,” produced by the actress.

Respectively, the winners carted away cash prizes- ; the Prize winner, Jasmine Howson-Wright received N1million, Chioma Okafor, 1st runner-up got N300, 000, whilst the 2nd runner-up grabbed N100, 000 consolation prize for the recreating a scene from La Famme Anjola in the acting challenge.

Speaking at the presentation of the cheque to the winners, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the Bank, Fela Ibidapo, explained that as the institution’s name implies, Heritage Bank has continued to make efforts in supporting creativity, ideologies and talents like these, where arts are used as a tool to promote cultural awareness and to help younger Nigerians form a strong sense of National identity.

“As a bank, we look for creativity, ideas and talents to support. We are called Heritage Bank for reasons, which involves putting our money where our mouth is, being that art and entertainment space are platforms where we considered being opportunity for us to leverage our supports.”

Ms Dominic thanked Heritage Bank Plc for believing in her dreams and for helping and recognizing the need to support young talents in Nigeria.

