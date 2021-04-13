Has Mabel Oboh dumped ADC for PDP?

Kindly Share This Story:

Whether philanthropist-turned politician, Mabel Oboh, who was also the African Democratic Congress, ADC, candidate in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the question on everyone’s lips following unconfirmed reports.

According to reports, the only woman to contest the Edo 2020 elections has broken ranks with her party over what has been described as irreconcilable differences.

Though rumour had been rife about PDP trying to woo her, attempts to reach her on phone has not been successful.

However, Evangelist Okunrinde, the Leader, PDP, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos, said: “As you very well know, there is no truth in this and like you said, it is just a rumour.

“As the leader of PDP in Ifelodun Local Government Area, I can assure you that it is a rumour spread by those who want to cause confusion and believed by fools.

“As far as I am concerned, Mabel Oboh is not a member of PDP.”

At the time of filing this report, attempts to reach her for comments were not successful.

However, authoritative sources within PDP insist the party would officially welcome Oboh on Saturday or Sunday.

