Firms partner to provide home financing solutions

By Providence Adeyinka

Ramos of Lagos Realty and Bongalow Nigeria have entered into a strategic partnership to provide home financing solutions to Nigerians at home and abroad.

While Ramos of Lagos Realty is a luxury real estate firm that specializes in building, selling and renting quality homes to clients, Bongalow Nigeria is an online market place providing Diaspora mortgage solutions for immigrants living in the US and the UK as well as Nigerians in Nigeria seeking to acquire property in their home country.

A statement from the General Manager, Ramos of Lagos Realty, Mr. Chima Odinma, said that the firm has successfully guided over 100 clients in buying or renting their homes annually since it started.

He said that the need to bridge gap of about 32 percent of its clients requiring some form of financing/payment plan to enable them afford their dream home led them to Bongalow Nigeria.

“Bongalow Nigeria is designed in such a way that we walk you through the entire mortgage process from start to application to closing and also has the unique capability to make connections that match people to the best mortgage solutions for them and in doing so, get sustainable results for clients.

“This consolidation of capabilities provides both brands with added strengths that will allow them to be an end to end solution for Nigerians home and abroad. Simply put, this partnership will help to source homes and provide finance solutions seamlessly.

“Bongalow Nigeria and Ramos of Lagos Realty are here to ensure that every Nigerian, home and abroad, gets the dream home they deserve with ease,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said prospective clients can visit the Ramos of Lagos realty website to get information.

