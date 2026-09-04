Bwala thanks Wike’s aide, Lere, Rufai vows to speak truth to power

Following a heated exchange involving Arise TV presenters Oseni Rufai and Olayinka Lere during a programme on Friday, former presidential aide Daniel Bwala and Rufai have reacted to the development on social media.

Rufai, in a post on his X platform, thanked Nigerians who expressed support for him, saying the experience had further strengthened his resolve to speak truth to power.

“I will like to thank you all for your messages of support and calls too numerous to respond to. I am embarrassed and emboldened by your love,” he said.

Rufai said his conviction to continue advocating for a better Nigeria was rooted in history, citing the experiences of late labour leader Pa Michael Imoudu and the 1945 general strike.

He recalled what he described as opposition Imoudu faced from sections of the Nigerian elite and others who, according to him, sided with the colonial government during the struggle for workers’ rights.

Rufai said Imoudu remained committed to his cause despite the opposition, adding that the experience had shaped his own understanding of advocacy and speaking against perceived injustice.

“A lot of people ask what is my conviction in fighting for a better Nigeria and I tell them history,” Rufai said.

He added: “For me, my convictions are clear, the love of country, God and welfare of the left behind are my priorities.”

Rufai said he was not motivated by a desire to impress or agree with everyone, but by what he described as his commitment to the improvement of Nigeria.

“I am not here to impress you or agree with you but here to speak to the betterment of a country so blessed but so poor,” he said.

He acknowledged that he was not perfect and could make mistakes, but said speaking truth to power would remain a core principle for him.

“I can always assure you that the priority to speak truth to power will be my strength,” Rufai said.

He also pledged to continue advocating for vulnerable Nigerians and amplifying conversations around issues affecting the country.

“I DEY KAMPE!!!!! I LOVE YOU!” he added.

Meanwhile, Bwala, in a separate post on X, thanked Lere for what he described as holding Rufai and another Arise TV anchor, Ayo Mairoese, to account.

Bwala alleged that the two presenters had demonstrated a lack of objectivity and applied double standards in their coverage, particularly in relation to Peter Obi and the 2027 election.

“The Obidient anchors (@ruffydfire and @ayomairoese) on Arise News morning show would find it tough to push Peter Obi’s agenda this election cycle because they have been found out,” Bwala alleged.

He further accused them of making blackmail part of their approach, adding that journalists should remain objective and avoid blackmail.

“It is either you remain objective and avoid blackmail or you will be forced to be ending interviews abruptly,” he said.

Bwala concluded his post by thanking Lere, saying: “The wind don blow and we Dey see…. Thank you @Olayinka Lere for holding them to account.”