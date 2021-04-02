Breaking News
Translate

Easter: Group urges Nigerians to pray for Armed Forces

On 11:40 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebration to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the Armed Forces and other security personnel that are ensuring the safety of the citizens.

The group, in a statement by its Head Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, on Friday in Abuja, also stressed the need for continuous prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

READ ALSOTSG felicitates with Christians at Easter

Johnson, who felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, urged Nigerians to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ.

“As we merry with friends, families and other loved ones on this occasion, we implore all and sundry to also remember the essence of Easter which is encapsulated in love, sacrifice and suffering that Jesus Christ personifies for humanity.

“In our collective efforts to progress as a nation, we must all rise above our perceived differences which pitch brothers and sisters against themselves. Love and tolerance should be our watchwords,” he advised.

Johnson also said that love and tolerance should tower above violence, killings, agitations, and other divisive tendencies which pervades in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!