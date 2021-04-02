Easter: Group urges Nigerians to pray for Armed Forces

Kindly Share This Story:

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebration to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the Armed Forces and other security personnel that are ensuring the safety of the citizens.

The group, in a statement by its Head Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, on Friday in Abuja, also stressed the need for continuous prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Johnson, who felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, urged Nigerians to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ.

“As we merry with friends, families and other loved ones on this occasion, we implore all and sundry to also remember the essence of Easter which is encapsulated in love, sacrifice and suffering that Jesus Christ personifies for humanity.

“In our collective efforts to progress as a nation, we must all rise above our perceived differences which pitch brothers and sisters against themselves. Love and tolerance should be our watchwords,” he advised.

Johnson also said that love and tolerance should tower above violence, killings, agitations, and other divisive tendencies which pervades in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

