Coscharis splashes Easter special offer

By Theodore Opara

COSCHARIS Motors Plc has announced exclusive offers for its range of auto products for the entire period of Easter for its customers. These offers range from favourable pricing, giveaways, complementary insurance, registration and services.

Announcing the offer, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said: “Existing customers and new customers now have the opportunity to drive away either the Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Ford or Renault variants with an add-on in this Easter period.”

He said that this is another way of appreciating their numerous loyal customers who have been consistent with their patronage over the years to enjoy these special offerings to celebrate the Easter festive season.

He added: “As a way of cultivating new customers, we are equally extending this package to accommodate all our hot prospects alike to own any of our iconic brands with ease.”

Price offers range from five percent upwards across the brands. Every Renault (Kwid & Koleos) purchase comes with a free Abro generator while Jaguar Land Rover offers a complementary five years warranty and five years free service including special pricing for the Jaguar E Pace.

The company noted that these offers are only valid while stocks last. Major price slashes are offered for the Ford Escape, BMW X4, 4 and 3 series amongst others.

According to Babarinde, the value for money that the Coscharis brand brings to the market at this point is the product mix that gives the opportunity to customers to own different products within the group for a lesser amount like getting an Abro generator with a vehicle purchase.

