2027: Moro flags off campaign, accuses Alia of neglecting Zone C

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro, has accused the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia of neglecting the district, saying the people of Zone C had “never had it so bad” under the present government.

Moro spoke at St. Andrew’s Primary School Field, Otukpo, where he formally flagged off his campaign for re-election to the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

Addressing a large gathering of supporters, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain challenged the state government to provide evidence of what it described as its “giant strides” across Benue South.

“It is not enough for them to say that the Governor has taken giant strides. Where are the strides? And today I challenge them, let them come forward and show us from village to village, from local government to local government, where the giant strides are?” he asked.

Moro said the situation in the district would have been worse without projects and interventions he had attracted through his office, adding that his record in the National Assembly spoke for itself.

Responding to criticism that he had not done enough during his seven years in the Senate, Moro said his critics were ignorant of his legislative interventions.

He listed several bills, motions, constituency projects and other interventions which he said had impacted positively on his constituents.

The senator promised that, if re-elected in 2027, he would consolidate existing gains and pursue greater opportunities for the people of Benue South.

He said his priorities would include infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment and youth development, particularly initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening the economic base of the district.

Moro also urged his supporters to maintain peace throughout the political season, calling for issue-based campaigns and respect for democratic values.

He appealed to the people of Benue South to remain united and participate actively in the electoral process, saying his campaign would be anchored on service, integrity and the collective interests of the district.

The campaign flag-off was attended by PDP leaders, political stakeholders, community leaders, supporters and other residents from across the district.

Addressing the gathering, PDP state chairman, Chief Ezekiel Adaji; the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN; and former governor and leader of the party in the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, commended Moro’s performance in the Senate.

They urged supporters to take the campaign message to their communities and mobilise support for Moro and other PDP candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ortom directed the party to produce a pamphlet documenting Moro’s projects, interventions and other achievements over the past seven years for distribution across the state.

The occasion also witnessed the presentation of campaign flags to Moro, House of Representatives candidates and candidates contesting seats in the Benue State House of Assembly.

APC chieftain defects to PDP

A major highlight of the event was the defection of an APC chieftain, Chief John Ochoga, to the PDP.

Ochoga said he left the APC to support Moro in what he described as an effort to protect the political interests of Zone C.

He said the Senate remained the highest elective political office occupied by the zone and that Moro’s performance had convinced him that the senator deserved another term.

Ochoga pledged to work for Moro’s re-election in 2027.

The report also said some APC members in Zone C had endorsed Moro’s re-election bid and pledged to mobilise their supporters for him.

Moro seeks royal blessings

Earlier, Moro and his delegation visited the Och’Idoma Palace in Otukpo, where he presented his Certificate of Return to the Och’Idoma, HRM Agabaidu Dr John Elaigwu Odugbo, and the Idoma Traditional Council.

Moro said the presentation was a mark of respect for the traditional institution and an opportunity to seek the blessing of the monarchs before commencing his campaign.

He assured the Och’Idoma and members of the traditional council of his continued collaboration with the traditional institution for the development of Benue South.

In separate remarks, the Och’Idoma and Ad’Enone, HRH Engr. George Ede, commended Moro for what they described as his humility and wisdom.

They prayed for his success in the forthcoming election.

Moro also visited the residence of the Methodist Archbishop of Benue State, Most Rev. Archbishop Joshua Ngbede, where he said the delegation had come to appreciate religious leaders for their contributions to the development of Zone C and seek their prayers.

Archbishop Ngbede commended the senator for the visit and assured him of the church’s continued prayers for him and a peaceful Benue South.

He was joined by the Methodist Archbishop of Enone, Most Rev. B.I. Ikwulono; Methodist Bishop of Enone South, Rt. Rev. G.I. Ali; Methodist Archbishop of Igede Archdiocese, Most Rev. Testimony Simeon; Bishop of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Zone C, Bishop Samuel Ibinigie, and other religious leaders in receiving Moro and his delegation.