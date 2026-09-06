‘I’m alive,’ Actress Ruth Kadiri debunks death rumour

Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has debunked reports claiming that she died, assuring fans that she is alive, safe and was not involved in any accident.

Kadiri addressed the rumour on Sunday after false reports circulated across social media, causing concern among her followers.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress urged members of the public to disregard the reports and report social media pages spreading the false information.

“Please note that I am alive. I did not have any accident, and I am safe,” she said.

Kadiri said she was particularly concerned by the number of accounts allegedly created to spread the false reports and appealed to her followers to report such pages rather than engage with them.

“I am alive!! Please help me report. Please, I’m begging you, help me report it!! Any page that carries such news. I am really sad at the extent to which some people will go on this social media space to hurt and wish death on another person. I stay in my lane. Leave me alone. I beg you all. It’s really becoming tiring and sad.”

The actress’ clarification comes amid the continued spread of false death reports involving public figures on social media.

Vanguard News