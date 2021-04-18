Bayelsa begins 3 days health summit

Kindly Share This Story:

…Jonathan, Minister of Health Dr Enahire as special guests

By Emem Idio

AS part of strategies for health system strengthening and to deepen international support for government-initiated programmes, the Bayelsa State Government will from tomorrow (Monday) host a 3 days health summit in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, in a statement weekend said, the Summit has its theme as, “Achieving Improved Health Systems Performance Through Strategic Planning and Stakeholder Engagement.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire will be special guests of honour, while Dr. Osahon Enabulele, President Commonwealth Medical Association, will be the keynote speaker.

Dr Igwele noted that the health system in Bayelsa is fraught with numerous challenges and as such new strategies need to be developed to tackle such issues.

He said the recommendations from the Health Summit will aid the development of a Ten-Year Health System Improvement Plan for the state and the Bayelsa State Health Act.

This according to him, will enable future administrations to have a ready vision to run with for the sustenance of healthcare achievements.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Inodu Apoku noted that the Summit will also highlight areas of need in the health system such that development partners can support the government to improve the health sector.

The Chief Medical Director of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) and Chairman of the Summit Local Organizing Committee, Prof. Dimie Ogoina stated that the Summit is not a talking show but a platform for stakeholders to discuss core issues of the health sector and resolve them collectively.

He said the Summit will feature an exhibition, plenary sessions with recognized speakers in and outside the country, participants from the WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank and other international partners.

Prof. Ogoina added that during the Summit, the government will interface with the private sector, civil servants, communities, traditional rulers, union leaders and others to take the Bayelsa health system to the next level.

