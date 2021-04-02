Abiru advises women journalists on sustainable programmes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, has advised the leadership of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Lagos State Chapter, to come up with sustainable programmes to cushion the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic on their members.

Abiru said this when he received the leadership of the women journalists during a courtesy visit, shortly after the launch of Senator Tokunbo Abiru Covid-19 Relief Financial Assistance for March.

The Senator told the women that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has laudable empowerment schemes which women journalists could key into.

He said: “We can look at the various schemes that are running which your members can tap into. However, I won’t embark on a scheme that is not sustainable.”

The Senator gave instances of schemes like agricultural, hospitality and trading which women journalists could conveniently key into to serve as alternative sources of income being mothers and housewives.

“We can apply for CBN intervention on behalf of the women provided they are qualified for such,” said Abiru.

Earlier, the Chairman of Lagos NAWOJ, Adeola Ekine, said the association is the largest women journalists’ body across the federation with members drawn from major media houses in Nigeria.

Ekine sought the partnership of Senator Abiru, especially in the area of empowerment of her members.

She said: “The association has recognised the way you are impacting lives and we will like to collaborate with you in the area of empowerment of our members.

“We wish to bring to your notice that the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic has relieved some women journalists of their jobs. But we are hopeful that our collaboration with you will go a long way.”

Other executive members at the meeting were Bunmi Yekini, Vice Chairman; Abosede Adelaja, Assistant Secretary, who represented Lilian Ario, Secretary; Olawunmi Shittu, Treasurer, and Monica Iheakam, Ex-Officio.

Earlier in the day, Senator Abiru had formally launched his Covid-19 Relief Financial Assistance which witnessed about 198 beneficiaries drawn from 98 wards in the Senatorial District.

In his address, the Senator said the financial assistance, which runs in phases, was in fulfillment of his campaign promises to reach out to the vulnerable people in the society.

According to him, “over 2,000 people across 16 local government areas in the district have benefitted from the financial assistance to the tune of N5,000 every other month to relieve them from the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

Abiru said he intends to introduce other schemes like Traders Assistance, scholarship and bursary in addition to the donation of over 150 face masks to primary school pupils in the district through the Universal Basic Educational Board.

Vanguard News Nigeria

