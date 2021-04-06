Breaking News
Abia JUSUN joins national strike

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

By Steve Oko

The Abia state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Tuesday, joined their counterparts in the indefinite strike declared by the union over non-implementation of the payment of their salaries into the consolidated account by state governors.

Former Vice Chairman of the union in the state, Comrade Chinedu Ofoha, told Vanguard that there was no going back on the strike until the state government complied with the new law.

He said that the action was a collective decision of the national union, and that Abia JUSUN had to abide by the decision until the needful was done.

