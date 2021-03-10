What is Black Wall Street?

Kindly Share This Story:

Europeans used Africa both in human and material resources to build and develop their societies to our detriment through the ideals they imported into our society such as Capitalism.

The artificial boundaries in Africa hindering Africans from prosperity and inhumane treatment of African Americans are both a function of the negative impact on the African people of Capitalism.

This is the foundation to all of Africa and the Black man’s problems.

This blueprint of Capitalism is used by all foreign powers entering Africa including China.

Our forefathers fought these foreign powers in every way they could but the only problem which seemed to let us compromise is the absence of an alternative economic solution.

This was achieved by Charles N Lambert, creator of Compassionate Capitalism.

Watch this video to learn about this new Economy that will make Africa become a Super Power, destroy poverty, unite us and return our brothers and sisters from the diaspora to a stable, prosperous Africa.

