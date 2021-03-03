Breaking News
What a no-fly zone means

File photo of a Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared Zamfara State a no-fly-zone, following frequent banditry and kidnap of people in the state. The declaration took immediate effect.

Declaring Zamfara a no-fly zone, the President also approved the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in the state until further notice, as part of efforts to curb the rising rate of insecurity.

Read the stories HERE and HERE. Below is a brief explanation of what a “no-fly zone” is.

An area declared a no-fly zone is one over which aircraft are forbidden to fly, especially during a conflict.

A no-fly zone is often declared in areas where there is a full military operation, which culminates in area bombardment.

Conventionally, the military declares a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) informing airline operators within and outside the country (over-fliers) to avoid the area to avert collateral damage.

Ordinarily, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, issues such notices in civil aviation operations, but since this is a purely military operation, the military is expected to issue it.

