Western media laud Osinbajo’s impact on Nigeria’s development

Kindly Share This Story:

“In the past few years, Nigeria’s current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has defied the normal expectations by spearheading a number of projects aimed at making life a bit easier for people in a country where daily existence is hard.”

These were part of the opening paragraphs of a UK Guardian’s article today on the impact and influence Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has had on government and Nigeria as deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015.

In the piece titled, “Osinbajo defies expectations as Nigeria’s vice-president”, under its Global development column, the respected UK media group further noted that Osinbajo has spearheaded many impactful projects such as the Ease of Doing Business, Home Grown School Feeding Programme, MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Clinics, and the National Social Register.

Indeed, those schemes are some of the many interventions for which the law professor and Pastor turned VP has received several accolades for mostly at home and now increasingly from abroad. While the World Bank has praised the Ease of Doing Business reforms spearheaded by Osinbajo, other global and international bodies have honored some other policies from the VP awards and laurels.

This latest recognition by the Western Media of the significance of Vice President Osinbajo to Nigeria’s development is another indication of not only his significantly rising profile on the international stage but also of the impact of government initiatives driven by the VP in the Buhari administration.

Another Western media, the BBC in a previous article stated this about Osinbajo, “a former law professor, the vice-president comes across as quiet, unassuming and hardworking.”

ALSO READ:

It is what many Nigerians have known for a long time: A Vice President that is people-oriented, competent, loyal, patriotic, and fully dedicated to his job and service to the Nigerian people.

Many Nigerians have expectedly described him as the best Vice President Nigeria has ever had. Not only has he brought vigour and vitality to the Office of Nigeria’s Vice President, but Osinbajo has also redefined the role with his foresight and far-reaching impact in improving governance as President Buhari’s deputy.

Analysts will concede that the President himself deserves commendation for creating the space for such a reliable deputy like Osinbajo

“Vice President Osinbajo has redefined the office of the vice president not only in Nigeria but the world at large. He is without any doubt the most dedicated, most committed, and most diligent Vice President in the history of governance in Nigeria,” a Nigerian responded under the Tweet by the UK guardian.

Another Twiter user, Prince Momoh, responded o the thread, “I actually read the analysis, I have nothing to say, a fantastic analysis at that, I just want to say, Osinbajo: Continue to do your great work.”

In fact, some analysts have also described Osinbajo as the engine room of the Buhari government. With the impact of programmes/initiatives driven by the VP. Only a few of the harshest critics would argue with that description.

Of recent is the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) which was conceptualised and drafted by the Osinbajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee as appointed by President Buhari.

In March 2020, the President approved the N2.3 trillion ESP, a stimulus plan, as recommended by the VP Osinbajo-led Committee, to mitigate the socioeconomic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to safeguard jobs.

Since then the ESP, through different components like the Survival Fund, Social Housing, Agriculture schemes, etc, has helped Nigeria to exit recession and effectively respond to the fallout of the global pandemic.

A top Nigerian journalist who writes frequently for international publications pleaded anonymity but concluded like this after reading the London Guardian article:

“This positive article is exactly what VP deserves. Many of us wanted to report similarly but feared that it would attract negative attention from jealous political competitors.”

A top official in Abuja however observed that “what is clear then is that the profile of a top-achieving deputy may no longer be something to be concealed in a continent where people-oriented leadership is sometimes hard to come by.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: