Transport fare rises in February — NBS

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

ECONOMY

transport fare paid by passengers for bus, motorcycle (Okada) and water way journeys rose in February due to the slight increase in petrol price during the period.

In its ‘Transport fare Watch’ report for February 2021 released yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the fare paid by commuters for intra-city bus journeys increased by 2.6 percent Month-on-Month (MoM) to N361.31 in February 2021 from N352.15 in January 2021.

Similarly, fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 3 per cent to N266.74 in February 2021 from N259.33 in January 2021.

Fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport also increased by one per cent MoM to N794.02 in February 2021 from N786.19 in January 2021.

However, fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey decreased by 0.02 percent MoM to N36,458 in February 2021 from N36,463 in January 2021. The report also stated:”States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N620.15), Bauchi (N530.10) and Ekiti (N475.25) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N190.45), Abia (N208.55) and Borno (N250.72).”

