Tears as Edirin Efedede is laid to rest in Delta

It was a sober moment for the Efedede family, as they laid one of their own, Engr. Edirin Jerry Wesley Efedede to rest in Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The officiating minster at the occasion, Pastor Ezekiel Efedede, while recalling the positive ways the deceased impacted all those he met, charged all present to live right, saying this is what everyone will be remembered for after they have exited the earth realm.

Speaking to journalists, sisters to Late Efedede, Mrs. Esther Wesley Efedede Adeyemo and Sarah Wesley Efedede in emotional ladened voices said it was still hard to believe that their brother is dead.

They urged family members to continue the legacy that he left behind, as they urged them to stay united and focused.

Wesley died at age 55. He left behind an aged mother, two children, brothers and sisters.

