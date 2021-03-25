Breaking News
Translate

Tears as Edirin Efedede is laid to rest in Delta

On 2:57 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Edirin Edafe

It was a sober moment for the Efedede family, as they laid one of their own, Engr. Edirin Jerry Wesley Efedede to rest in Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The officiating minster at the occasion, Pastor Ezekiel Efedede, while recalling the positive ways the deceased impacted all those he met, charged all present to live right, saying this is what everyone will be remembered for after they have exited the earth realm.

Speaking to journalists, sisters to Late Efedede, Mrs. Esther Wesley Efedede Adeyemo and Sarah Wesley Efedede in emotional ladened voices said it was still hard to believe that their brother is dead.

They urged family members to continue the legacy that he left behind, as they urged them to stay united and focused.

Wesley died at age 55. He left behind an aged mother, two children, brothers and sisters.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!