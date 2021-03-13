Breaking News
Translate

Take COVID-19 vaccine without reservation, MURIC urges Nigerians

On 2:02 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

MURIC urges Muslims to take COVID-19 vaccine without fear

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged Nigerian citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine without reservation.

MURIC Director Ishaq Akintola said this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

“The whole country is aware of the arrival of about 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines since Tuesday, March 2.

“It is our candid opinion that Nigerians cannot afford to sit on the fence in the face of daunting COVID-19 statistics around the world.

Also read: Teachers’ CBT test not meant to promote Christianity in Oyo ― Consultant

“COVID-19 vaccine is designed to give protection to those who take it by making their bodies produce substances known as antibodies whose function is to fight disease.

“We have seen our leaders (both at the federal and state levels) taking the injection. This is to build confidence in us, ” he said.

He urged the Muslim faithful and the rest of the citizenry to embrace the vaccine.

” Let us obey our leaders as enshrined in the Glorious Qur’an (4:59), ” he said.

He, therefore, called on cynics to have a rethink, face reality and accept the vaccine.

“We are concerned with the right of every Nigerian to live a healthy life free from any disease.

“In particular, we believe that Nigerian lives matter as no Nigerian deserves to lose his life to an epidemic when a panacea has been made available, ” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!