Swatch And Moma Collaborate To Launch Special Edition Watches On ffstores.Com

Kindly Share This Story:

From our collection to yours, Swatch X MoMA

Swatch announces the launch of special edition designs with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) as part of its Museum Journey series. The watches are now available at Swatch stores nationwide and ffstores.com

The assortment features six unique creations inspired by artworks in MoMA’s Collection, including The Starry Night (1889) by Vincent van Gogh, Hope, II (1907-1908) by Gustav Klimt, The Dream (1910) by Henri Rousseau, Composition in Oval with Color Planes 1 (1914) by Piet Mondrian, The City and Design, The Wonders of Life on Earth, Isamu Kurita (1966) by Tadanori Yokoo, and New York (1968) by Tadanori Yokoo. These watches can be purchased individually or as a collector’s edition. Swatch and MoMA developed a special box for the collector’s edition inspired by the Blade Stair, a prominent architectural feature of MoMA

You can shop this collection in Nigeria online exclusively at www.FFStores.com, where you will also receive a free gift when you spend N40,000 online.

FFStores is the premium online retail store for international fashion brands in Nigeria. The website currently represents a host of leading brands, with new products always being added. FFStores offers same day delivery within Lagos, express delivery across Nigeria, In-store returns and exchange, and a Click & Collect service (shop online and pickup from any of our stores in your nearest mall).

Brands currently officially represented by FFStores include Swatch, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarks, T.M. Lewin, Nike, Adidas and others. Through the website, FFStores delivers a distinctive shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of premium brands in Nigeria on a single platform. Fashion doesn’t sleep, now we don’t- shop with us 24/7.

Every month, FFStores.com will launch a new international brand so follow us on social media to get the latest scoop and updates.

Instagram: @ffstoreslive

Facebook: ffstoreslive

Online: www.ffstores.com

Kindly Share This Story: