SEC, group to train security agencies, lawyers on tackling ponzi scheme

Kindly Share This Story:



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in collaboration with the Attorney General Alliance Africa (AGA-Africa) will train law enforcement agencies, lawyers and the public on prevention of ponzi scheme operations in the country.

A statement by a joint committee of SEC and AGA-Africa in Abuja on Sunday said the training would be a two-day webinar to educate the stakeholders on the prevention and investigation of ponzi schemes.

The committee noted that the training had become necessary as ponzi scheme operations were expected to become prevalent in this era of increased use of the cyberspace occasioned by corona virus pandemic.

READ ALSO>>>Gov Emmanuel donates land for proposed Air Traffic School

”The rich sessions are designed to equip participants with knowledge and expertise required to enhance the process of preventing, investigating and prosecuting cases of ponzi scheme in Nigeria”.

The committee noted that different stakeholders drawn from various sectors from the country and diaspora would feature at the training.

They include Mr Markus Green ESQ, AGA-Africa Board Member, Mr Abubakar Malami, (SAN), Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning and Mr Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of SEC, among others.

It said that the training scheduled to hold between March 2 and 3, would be with title ‘Curbing the Tide of Ponzi Schemes: The Role of the Regulator’.

AGA’s major function is to provide a forum for legal officers to cultivate knowledge, co-operate on issues of legal concerns and co-ordinate actions which improve the quality of legal services available to different institutions.

AGA promotes the rule of law and foster international co-operation in transnational criminal matters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: