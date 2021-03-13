Scavenger in court for allegedly causing public nuisance

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police in Abuja on Friday arraigned a 20-year-old scavenger, Kabiru Ibrahim, in a Zuba Upper Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly constituting a public nuisance.

The police charged Ibrahim for Kagiri Village Gwagwa Abuja, for constituting a public nuisance within Kagiri.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the vigilance group of Nigeria Kagiri branch, at about 10 pm on March 5, arrested and handed Ibrahim over to police.

Ogada said that Ibrahim was caught in a black spot with a cutlass and other dangerous weapons, thereby constituting a nuisance and posing as a danger to the public.

He further said that during the police investigation, he could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 183 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The presiding judge, Justice Gambo Garba, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with a surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned to April 14 for a hearing.

