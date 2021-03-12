Sapele Cult killing: Group condemn report on Security force

Kindly Share This Story:

…says they have brought peace back to Sapele

A coalition of civil rights group has condemned the report by some online media platform that the Nigerian Army in collaboration with other sister agencies like the Navy, Department of State Security, DSS, and the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, had innocently killed a 15 years old boy while raiding a black spot in the Uruakpa area of Sapele, Delta State.

The group under the auspices of Bring Back Our Sapele, BBOS, said the report was not only misleading but an attempt to drag Sapele back to the days when we use to sleep with our eyes open because of cult related activities and other anti social vices.

The coalition, in a statement by the chairman of the group Comrade Ovokeroye Agbama and the group Secretary, Com Atomire Blessing said it condemned in strong terms any attempt to disrupt the peace Sapele as a town is currently experiencing.

“We must commend men of the Nigerian Army Koko, DSS, Navy and the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, for this new breath of air, the peace the town is currently enjoying is something we have not experience for a long time and we will not accept any attempt to disrupt it.

“Our investigation reveals that the said Kelly was shot at a marijuana joint where he was smoking hemp with his group and they were the one who first shot at security forces who were working on intelligent report and had come to raid the Uruakpa black spot, that is notorious for harboring all kind of criminals and in the process, he was shot.

“To paint the act like the said Kelly is innocent is an attempt to paint the intervening security forces in bad light. Since their arrival not only has the town experienced relative peace, the incessant killing in the town has practically ceased” the statement read.

The group, while commending the Delta State government for being proactive, called on the state governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa to extend the security men presence in the town. “The peace this town was noted for had completely gone, before now we use to walk in fear because of these bad boys, but the past two weeks peace has return to this town and it will be wrong for them to leave soon.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: