Breaking News
Translate

Reggae great Bunny Wailer dies at 73

On 6:28 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Bunny Wailer
Bunny Wailer/ PHOTO:BBC

Reggae legend Bunny Wailer, who co-founded The Wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s, died Tuesday in Kingston at the age of 73, the Jamaican government said.

[ALSO READ] S.H.O.C.K.E.R: Elderly woman dies in Japan days after receiving Pfizer vaccine

No cause of death was given but the culture ministry said Wailer — his real name was Neville O’Reilly Livingstone — had been hospitalized since December.

Wailer was the last surviving original member of the Wailers after Marley died of cancer in 1981, and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!