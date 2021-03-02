Reggae great Bunny Wailer dies at 73

Reggae legend Bunny Wailer, who co-founded The Wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s, died Tuesday in Kingston at the age of 73, the Jamaican government said.
No cause of death was given but the culture ministry said Wailer — his real name was Neville O’Reilly Livingstone — had been hospitalized since December.
Wailer was the last surviving original member of the Wailers after Marley died of cancer in 1981, and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.