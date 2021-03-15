Protest: Sowore remains expelled from party – AAC

Kindly Share This Story:

– Sowore’s group chased by party members at INEC

The African Alliance Congress (AAC) on Monday insisted that Omoyele Sowore remains expelled from the party.

A group led by Sowore had attempted to occupy the headquaters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday but were chased away by members of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) led by its national chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa.

Sowore’s group had arrived at the INEC office with a plan to picket and disrupt business activities at the INEC’s office but was met with a counter protest led by another group led by AAC national chairman Leonard Nzenwa.

The Sowore group is seeking recognition as original owners of the party whereas INEC has already recognised the Nzenwa led group.

AAC said that they are not against him protesting, but he should not use the party platform to do his personal business because he has been expelled from AAC.

Nzenwa said, “last week, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 we alerted the nation of ongoing mobilization to hide under the name of our great party to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide including extended plot to attack other public infrastructure and

“Over the weekend, this mobilization directed at destroying public institutions including INEC offices continued with greater intensity as some genuine members of our great party were approached to partake in the plot with money being offered to them which they turned down.

“Again, the leadership of the party has been inundated with calls from the intelligence community and various security outfits forbidding genuine members of the party to steer clear even as it was confirmed indeed that plans have been perfected to carry out the plot today and onward.

“African Action Congress, AAC as a legal, responsible and law-abiding political party in Nigeria do not have anything to do with Omoyele Sowore as he is UNKNOWN to the Party as he and 29 others were expelled on August 9, 2019 after he was suspended.

The party said that his action is unbecoming of a leader, adding that his suspension and expulsion from the party was validated by Courts of Competent Jurisdiction in the country and the highest decision making body of the party, the National Convention on August 9, 2019.

“The African Action Congress, AAC, like every other political party in Nigeria have enjoyed peace, order and cordial working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process and will not fold its arms and watch an expelled member of the party put the party in harm’s way.

“Omoyele Sowore is not the only man that has been disciplined and expelled from a political party, many party members that dishonor their parties in this country and outside this country in the past have been disciplined and expelled, and so his case is not new,” the party said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: