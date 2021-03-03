Pickmeup listed among startups to watch in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s ride-hailing company, Pickmeup Technologies Inc, was recently, named among the top start-ups to watch globally in 2021.

The company was nominated by a global start-up community, Startup Grind, for meeting transportation challenges through technology.

Startup Grind is a start-up community designed to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs, features startups from several countries across the world and in a number of sectors ranging from software as a service, SaaS, artificial intelligence, AI, financial technology, fintech, clean energy, travel, entertainment to telecommunications among others.

Among the countries nominated, Europe and the United States dominate the 15-startup list with just one from Asia, Hong Kong.

Pickmeup was the only company from Africa shortlisted by the company.

The Startup Grind Team said: “Pickmeup is merging everyday personal needs into an easy-to-use digital platform for under-developed emerging markets, starting with mobility.

“The startup has been developed to combat the current ride-hailing challenges faced by urban and rural users. Designed with a simplistic UI for users with multi-language support, it is an all-rounded dependable

platform for customers and drivers.”

The selected companies joined Startup Grind Global Conference that took place recently.

The summit was a private bootcamp-style event designed exclusively for Startup Grind members.

Pickmeup CEO and Founder, Mike Okaredje said the start-up is super excited to have its work recognised by Startup Grind.

Okaredje said: “We look forward to connecting with great start-ups and leaders from innovative teams.”

Among other activities that took place at the summit were roundtable discussions, hands-on workshops, and investor-led keynotes.

The event concluded with Demo Day that afforded Pickemup and other companies the opportunity to pitch potential investors present including Y Combinator, DCM, Union Square Ventures, Antler, Maven, Initialized – as well as leaders from innovative teams at Oracle, Toptal, Fiverr, Productboard, GitLab, and more.

