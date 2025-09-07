Nigeria’s Gen-Z creates own multi-million dollar economy 

By Vera Opia

A new wave of Nigerian youths often referred to as Gen Z is rewriting the script of what it means to earn a living.

Unlike older generations that place prestige on government jobs, oil companies, or banking careers, today’s under-30s are building an entirely different economic ecosystem.

For them, survival and success are not tied to conventional jobs.

Instead, they create, experiment, and hustle in ways that sometimes seem chaotic but are redefining Nigeria’s future.

This shift is not only cultural but also economic.

Gen-Z is creating an economy powered by digital platforms, social influence, tech innovation, side hustles, and a refusal to wait for government or corporate validation.

Digital natives

Gen-Z grew up with smartphones, social media, and instant internet access.

This digital upbringing makes them different from millennials and older generations who had to adapt.

To a typical Gen-Z, TikTok, Instagram, or X (Twitter) are not just platforms for fun, they are marketplaces.

They turn trends into income streams, whether through content creation, product sales, or building communities that attract advertisers.

For instance, a 22-year-old Nigerian can make more from posting viral skits on TikTok than their parents earn in a civil service job.

This explains why many young people invest in ring lights, editing tools, and data subscriptions instead of CV printing.

Economy

A core feature of the Gen-Z economy is content creation.

Thousands of Nigerian youths now work as influencers, YouTubers, podcasters, and micro-bloggers.

Their income does not depend on a boss but on views, engagement, and brand partnerships.

Unlike traditional jobs, the creator economy offers freedom and identity.

It allows young Nigerians to monetize their personality, creativity, and lifestyle. Whether it’s a 19-year-old making ASMR videos or a 25-year-old teaching FX trading on YouTube, Gen-Z has discovered how to turn attention into currency.

Side hustle

Nigeria’s Gen-Z rarely believes in one income stream.

They are the generation of side hustles, selling thrift clothes online, reselling sneakers, running hair and nail businesses, or managing social media pages for small brands.

On Instagram alone, thousands of micro-businesses run by young Nigerians thrive without shops or offices.

Payments are made digitally, products are marketed via stories, and logistics companies handle delivery.

This ecosystem sustains many who would otherwise be unemployed.

Side hustles are not just survival tactics, they are expressions of independence.

For Gen-Z, the idea of depending on one employer for financial stability feels risky and outdated.

Figures

According to statistics, Nigeria’s Gen-Z creator economy is booming, with some young stars earning figures that rival corporate executives. Comedian Mark Angel reportedly makes between $300,000 and $500,000 annually, skit maker Broda Shaggi takes home over $40,000 monthly, while pastor Jerry Eze has earned as much as ?7 million daily on YouTube, totaling about ?7 billion since 2019.

These headline figures show how digital platforms have become not just entertainment outlets but powerful engines of wealth for Nigeria’s youth.

Yet, such earnings reflect only the top tier. Surveys show that over 60% of Nigerian creators earn less than ?100,000 per month, with just 8% making above ?500,000 monthly.

Entry-level creators average ?10,000-?50,000, while mid-level peers earn ?50,000-?200,000, and only a few reach the ?1 million-plus bracket.

Beyond content, freelancing provides additional stability, with skilled Nigerians on Fiverr and Upwork making ?150,000 to over ?2 million monthly, often paid in dollars.

Tech-Savvy

Beyond social media, Gen-Z in Nigeria is venturing into tech-driven fields.

Coding bootcamps, product design, blockchain, and gaming communities have attracted thousands of young minds.

Many have bypassed universities to focus on acquiring digital skills that connect them to global markets.

Freelancing platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Toptal host thousands of Nigerian Gen Z workers offering web design, copywriting, video editing, and app development.

This access to international clients gives them a dollar-based income that shields them from naira devaluation.

Crypto economy

Despite government crackdowns, cryptocurrency is a major pillar of Gen-Z’s economy.

From peer-to-peer trading to NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi), young Nigerians use crypto as both an investment and a business model.

Some see crypto as a protest against a system that has failed them-unstable banks, inflation, and job scarcity.

To them, Bitcoin wallets and stablecoins offer more security than the naira.

This alternative economy has empowered thousands of young Nigerians to earn without relying on the local job market.

Fashion and culture

Gen-Z has also built a thriving economy around fashion, music, and cultural identity. Thrift (okrika) businesses, streetwear brands, and jewelry reselling are booming, often promoted through Instagram reels and TikTok.

Platforms like WhatsApp status updates serve as storefronts where sneakers, wigs, and handmade crafts are sold daily. The speed with which trends spread ensures constant demand.

A single viral fashion item can create hundreds of small businesses overnight.

Music is another economy on its own.

While the Afrobeats wave is led by global stars like Burna Boy and Rema, thousands of younger artists sustain themselves through streaming revenue, live shows, and fan-based support online.

The internet allows them to build fan bases without record labels, making music a viable hustle.

Financial independence

What drives Gen-Z is not just money but freedom.

Unlike their parents who saw job stability as the ultimate goal, today’s youth prioritize flexibility and ownership.

They would rather build an online thrift store than work under a boss who controls their time.

This mindset is visible in how Gen-Z approaches money management.

Many of them embrace fintech apps like PiggyVest, Bamboo, or Cowrywise to save, invest, and trade stocks.

They are financially experimental, willing to test new platforms, and quick to share reviews on social media.

Remote work

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated remote work globally, and Nigerian Gen-Zs quickly tapped into it.

With strong digital skills, many now work as virtual assistants, community managers, and software developers for companies abroad, earning in dollars while living in Nigeria.

This arrangement fuels a new middle class of young Nigerians who earn well above average salaries without stepping into conventional offices.

Hustle culture

Yet, the Gen-Z economy is not without its downsides.

The constant chase for gigs, content, and visibility often leads to burnout.

Unlike conventional jobs that have defined working hours, the hustle economy operates 24/7.

Many Gen-Z entrepreneurs juggle multiple businesses, freelance contracts, and online brands simultaneously.

While this gives them independence, it also creates stress and instability, especially when algorithms or market shifts affect their income.

System

At the core of this new economy is a silent protest against Nigeria’s failing systems. Gen-Z does not trust the government to provide jobs, nor do they believe universities guarantee employment.

Instead, they create alternatives.

This rejection of the system explains why protests like #EndSARS resonated deeply with them.

It was not just about police brutality but also about demanding a society where their hustles and creativity could thrive without harassment.

Peer-to-peer economy

Gen-Z thrives in peer-to-peer networks. Instead of looking up to corporations, they rely on their peers to buy, sell, promote, and collaborate.

A young makeup artist grows her business not because of government grants but because her friends repost her work.

This reliance on community builds trust and keeps money circulating within youth networks.

It also explains the rise of “Twitter market days” and group savings schemes run entirely online.

Learning

Unlike previous generations that relied on formal education, Gen-Z embraces informal learning.

YouTube tutorials, TikTok hacks, and online courses are their classrooms.

A young Nigerian can learn graphic design in six months online and start earning immediately, without waiting for a university certificate.

This do-it-yourself learning culture is a pillar of their economic independence.

It makes them adaptable and always ready to chase the next trend.

Risks

The informality of this new economy also attracts risks.

Many young Nigerians fall victim to online scams, fake investment platforms, and fraudulent opportunities disguised as quick money.

Still, the resilience of Gen-Z shows in how quickly they recover and adapt.

Each failed scheme becomes a lesson, and communities often warn one another against repeated mistakes.

Redefining

Perhaps the most radical contribution of Gen-Z is their redefinition of success.

While older generations celebrate decades of service or government appointments, Gen-Z celebrates viral content, brand deals, and freedom of movement.

Their economy is not about job titles but about lifestyle. For them, success is being able to travel, create, and live on their own terms.

Future

Nigeria’s Gen-Z economy is not perfect, but it is transformative.

It shows that even in a country with high unemployment, innovation can flourish when youth refuse to wait for handouts.

As technology expands and more platforms emerge, this generation will continue to build an economy that bypasses traditional structures.

In the long run, their model might pressure the government and corporations to adapt to new realities.