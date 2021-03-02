Petrol scarcity persists as DPR threatens to sanction marketers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Obas Esiedesa, ABUJA

Petrol scarcity continued for the fourth day running in the nation’s capital, Abuja, with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) warning marketers against hoarding the product in their outlets.

While queues at petrol stations in the city centre remained long with motorists spending hours before buying, stations at suburbs had petrol with little or no queue.

Prices were however higher outside the city centre with most selling at N170 per litre. Stations in the city sold at N167 per litre.

Earlier, the DPR in a statement issued by Mr Paul Osu, Head Public Affairs, warned marketers to desist from hoarding the product.

Mr Osu explained that the Director/CEO of DPR, Sarki Auwalu, gave the warning following the emergence of queues in some states.

He said from available records, “there is product sufficiency in the country” and that there was “no need for hoarding by any marketer”.

He emphasized that the department will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any outlet found wanting in this regard.

He further stated that the agency has set up a special task force to intensify surveillance and monitoring of all retail outlets and depots nationwide to check the anomaly and advised the general public against panic buying.

He assured that DPR will continue to provide its regulatory focus of quality, quantity, integrity and safety for the effective operations of the downstream sector.

Meanwhile, the Kano Branch Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Bashir DanMalam has said that though the state has no shortage of product, the marketers were buying at an exorbitant rate.

Speaking in a telephone chat, DanMalam said the marketers bought at an ex-depot price of N165 per litre rather than N148 per litre.

Vanguard News Nigeria

