NPFL: First-half rush seals 2-0 win for Heartland over Wikki Tourist

Heartland Football Club of Owerri on Wednesday defeated Wikki Tourist of Bauchi 2-0.

The Naze Millionaires started the game with a clear intent to carry the day starting with Paschal Seka in the 7th minute but was unable to beat Wikki Tourist Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali with his first shot at goal after benefitting from a pass by Kingsley Maduforo.

Heartland got their first goal in the 27th minute through Emeka Atuloma’s header of a well-taken freekick by Benjamin Francis.

Heartland would double their lead in the 36th minute after Kingsley Maduforo received a pass from Paschal Seka and wasted no time in rounding off Wikki Tourist goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to give Heartland a two goals lead at half time.

The second half saw Wikki Tourist stepping up their game, but was not able to get a goal after Chinedu Udeagha missed some glaring chances In the 56th and 62nd minute.

Heartland had some good chances to increase their goal tally, in the 77th, 79th and 82nd minute, but failed to as Shedrack Oghali, Substitute Bright Onyedikachi and Pascal Seka missed a couple of chances.

Wikki Tourist however had a chance to reduce the goal deficit in the 88th minute.

Midfielder Sale Ibrahim, combined well with Chinedu Udeagha in the middle and after he made his way into Heartlands 18 yard box, with a chance to shoot at goal, he saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Chijoke Ejiogu.

Heartland held on to their lead to win 2-0 at the end of 90 minutes.

Heartland Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu in an interview with www.npfl.ng said his team should have scored more, but also praised his players for their effort in the game.

” This was our chance to score more goals, we created many chances especially in the first half, but we failed to take advantage from those goal opportunities, but I commend my players because Wikki Tourist came back stronger in the second half”

Wikki Tourist Coach Usman Abdallah,in his post match interview with www.npfl.ng blamed the loss to poor defending from his defenders.

“Today we couldn’t defend well, both goals from Heartland were due to poor communication from my defenders, the second goal was even so clear, we have to solve that problem hopefully in our next game at home”.

Heartland will be host Warri Wolves on Matchday 17, while Wikki Tourist will welcome Kano Pillars to Bauchi in the Northern Derby on matchday 17 this weekend.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

