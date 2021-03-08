Vanguard Logo

No one is leaving PDP in southwest – Secondus

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has disclosed that no one is leaving the party in the Southwest region of the country.

Addressing party supporters at an Inter-Religious prayer organised by the Osun PDP at the party Secretariat, Biket area Osogbo, he said the various internal party wrangling in the region was occasioned by politicking ahead of the party Congress in the region.

Represented by the Party Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, he said there is no crisis in the party, adding that once a candidate or winner emerged, others would rally round the party to ensure its success in the coming elections in the region and throughout the country.

“There is no crises at all in South West PDP. When there is election anywhere in the world and you have one or two people contesting for positions, there are bound to be misunderstanding. But as soon as election is conducted, whoever emerges as the candidate or as the winner, all other will rally round him.

“As far as we are concerned, nobody is planning to decamp among the warring parties and in as much as that is not happening, we will continue to talk among ourselves and if it is by election, we will go for the election peacefully, whoever emerges we will all embrace and come back together.

“This is the time that politicians, especially when they are craving for positions, have altercation here and there, but it is not a serious issue at all. We will settle ourselves after the election if not by consensus, but we will select our leaders in Southwest”, he said.

Also speaking, the state party Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi urged other groups in the party to unite with a view to making the party successful in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

While acknowledging that there little misunderstanding in the party, he added that reconciliatory efforts are ongoing to bring everyone on board before the next election in the state.

