Nelson Jack, Masterkraft team up for BeatDBeatz

By Juliet Ebirim

In order to help up and coming artistes globally realize their dream of breaking forth in the music industry, top music executive, Nelson Jack have partnered with award-winning producer, Masterkraft to launch the maiden edition of the “Beat D Beatz” music competition.

In conjunction with other top producers Rexxie, Young Jonn, Ozedikus and Benie Macauley, BeatdBeatz is designed to discover, promote and provide millions with a platform to showcase their raw unadulterated talent, with a grand prize of fifty thousand dollars and a recording deal.

Shedding more light on the idea behind the project, Nelson Jack while speaking at a media parley in Lagos recently, said “As a record label owner, I get a lot of messages from upcoming artistes asking me to listen to their songs, to help them… I thought about it, spoke to MasterKraft and the other producers on this project too, because they also share the same experience. We came together to create the BeatDBeatz platform. We got one beat from each producer, build a website around it.”

On his part, music producer, MasterKraft said “I’ve also been thinking about how best to maximise this situation because it’s not just about doing a talent show. Why I partnered with Nelson Jack is because the competition covers both musicality and performance, so it’s not like somebody comes for an audition and goes like that. I feel like whoever emerges a winner from the competition will be very credible and totally worthy of it”.

The online talent discovery platform which is committed to reaching millions of talents in Africa and the world in general is currently open to Ghana, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Vanguard News Nigeria

