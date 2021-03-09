Moni Pulo reacts to allegations as malicious smear campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

Moni Pulo Limited has threatened to take a legal action against the administrators of the Estate of Dan Obuekwe alongside his wife for continuously raising false allegations of forgeries, bribery and other crimes against its corporate entity.

This is coming after the administrators of the Estate of Dan Obuekwe sponsored a report which published online on 8th March 2021, wherein a demand was made that the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Mr. Bawa Abdulrasheed, should re-open investigations into an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, forgery and tax evasion against Chief Benson Lulu-Briggs and his oil company, Moni Pulo Limited.

Reacting to the provocative report, Moni-Pulo in statement signed by the company said appropriate legal remedies will be taken against the purveyors of the vicious publication, purposively to clear the air of some of the most unfounded and atrocious claims fabricated to tarnish the company’s reputation.

The statement partly reads : “The attention of Moni Pulo Limited (MPL) has been drawn to a publication titled “ALLEGED $850M FRAUD: REOPEN INVESTIGATION ON LULU-BRIGGS, FIRM, MONI PULO – DAN OBUEKWE’S WIDOW TASKS EFCC” published online by Daily Times on 8th March 2021.

“MPL wishes to state that the contents of the said publication are provocative, malicious, libelous and a barefaced attempt to engage in a smear campaign against MPL and the person of our late Charmian and Patriarch of the Lulu-Briggs family, the late High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs (the High Chief), whose picture was boldly implanted/endorsed right below the caption of the publication. in the said publication, spirited efforts were made to pour vituperation on MPL and its personnel by attacking their personality and alleging forgeries, bribery and other crimes against them.

“While MPL and its personnel will seek the appropriate legal remedies against the purveyors of this most vicious publication at the appropriate forum, it is imperative to, at least, clear the air of some of the most unfounded and atrocious claims that have been peddled in the said publication.

“The administrators of the estate and widow of Dan Obuekwe (Obuekwe) are the ones at whose instance the petition to the EFCC, the subject of the publication, is said to have been presented. The said administrators and widow are the same people that have filed an action before the Federal High Court, Calabar, wherein they are making the same claims as in the publication.

“The action was filed on 4th February 2021 by the widow of Obuekwe and one of his sons, both of whom allege that they are the administrators of the estate of Obuekwe and pray the court to award them the sum of $850million on the allegation that Obuekwe was a shareholder in MPL with 30% equity stake in the company and OPL 230/OML 114. In this suit, the said widow and administrators reeled out a litany of the earlier petitions which are also referenced in the subject publication. MPL then wonders that having submitted the same claims to the court for adjudication, the same people would again turn to the EFCC, thereby setting the EFCC on a collision course with the court of competent jurisdiction.

“MPL shall employ the appropriate legal procedure to deal with this issue of submitting a matter which is pending before a Court of competent jurisdiction to the court of public opinion as done in the subject publication…”

“MPL notes with concern the allegations of forgery and bribery of EFCC officials made against Dr. Mrs. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs in the publication. One begins to wonder how any person would indict the EFCC with an allegation of bribery and in the same breath want the same agency to get involved in the same matter, albeit sub judice.

“In the defence and preservation of her hard-earned reputation and honour, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs will seek the appropriate legal remedies to deal with such acts of deliberate falsehood, blackmail and campaign of calumny as put forth against her person in the publication under reference. Dr. Mrs. Seinye O.B Lulu-Briggs trusts and affirms the capacity of the Nigerian justice system to mete out justice without fear or favour. In line with their faith in the judicial process, Dr. Mrs. O. B Lulu-Briggs and MPL will approach the court in respect of the malicious attempt to tarnish their reputation.”

