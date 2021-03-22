Missing Person

Kindly Share This Story:

On November 16th 16 2018, Mrs Tolulope Oluwatoyin Omodanisi (Nee Oduyingbo), a Nigerian from Omu-Ijebu, Ogun State, left Ijebu-Ode for Oshodi, Lagos. A few hours later, she communicated with her brother by phone that the bus she boarded has gotten to Ojodu Berger that was the last time her family heard from her.

She is 5ft 3inches tall, speaks English, Yoruba, Ijebu and Pidgin fluently. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and she is a devoted Christian. She resides at 21, Anifowoshe Street, Ago-Eto, Agbara, Ogun State. She is a teacher at Command Secondary School, Ipaja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

