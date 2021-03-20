Kane: No words will atone for Tottenham’s disappointing week

Kindly Share This Story:

Harry Kane says there are “no words” that will make amends for Tottenham’s dismal week.

Spurs had the chance to move on from their north London derby

defeat to Arsenal last weekend by securing a place in the last eight of the Europa League, having taken a 2-0 lead over Dinamo Zagreb into the second leg in Croatia on Thursday.

But an insipid performance saw Tottenham crash out of the competition as Mislav Orsic’s hat-trick inspired a stunning 3-0 home win after extra time.

That led to captain Hugo Lloris labelling Spurs a “disgrace”, while the World Cup-winning goalkeeper also hinted at deeper issues within the club.

Jose Mourinho’s beleaguered men have the chance to return to winning ways on Sunday when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League, but they will need to improve on a poor record on the road.

They have lost four of their last five top-flight games away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – as many as they had in their previous 20.

Kane – who has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Villa, netting braces in his last two matches – made no excuses for Tottenham’s recent form and says the players need to do their talking at Villa Park.

Posting on his social media channels, the England captain said: “Time to bounce back tomorrow after a very disappointing week. No words will atone for the last two games, we just have to show our response on the pitch!”

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League, six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, although the Blues have played a game more.

Vanguard News Nigeria

